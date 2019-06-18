Payroll tax changes a win for small and medium businesses

NUMBERS GAME: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Treasurer Jackie Trad walk towards a press briefing to deliver the State Government's 2019-20 Budget to journalists at Parliament House in Brisbane on Tuesday, June 11 .

PAYROLL tax changes outlined in last Tuesday's State Budget are a win for small and medium-size businesses, Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Joe Smith says.

Changes outlined by Treasurer Jackie Trad, effective from July 1, included the exemption threshold for payroll tax increased for all Queensland businesses from $1.1 million to $1.3 million and that regional businesses will receive a payroll tax discount of 1 per cent off the set rate of 4.75 per cent.

"The chambers across Queensland have been advocating for changes to payroll tax for quite a while now, so it's good to see we've got a result with the Government and they've been listening," Mr Smith said.

"Every little bit helps small businesses so if we can continue to be advocates for them hopefully we can get some addition results as well."

Mr Smith said the changes would affect small and medium business.

"The local businesses that have anywhere between 10 up to 20 employees will see the big difference here," he said.

"By increasing that threshold by $200,000 those businesses below $1.3 million in total taxable wages wouldn't have to pay any payroll tax at all.

"It's a definite benefit to someone who owns that size of business and if someone owns a couple of businesses, then they can get grouped together for payroll tax purposes.

"You're probably talking about your smaller engineering businesses and professional service firms. They will hopefully be seeing the benefits, especially if they're grouped as well."

While small and medium businesses should notice a change after July 1, it's a different story for larger businesses.

"The bigger end of town is getting an increase in the rate of payroll tax so if they earn over $6.5 million they'll need to pay more," Mr Smith said.

"It's gone up by 0.2 per cent, which doesn't sound like a lot but on the total wages they are paying it could influence a decision putting on an extra person.

"Whereas at the smaller end of town, if they are at $1.1 million in wages, they could put on someone else."