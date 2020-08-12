Payne Cup: 5 TCC players to watch in today’s blockbuster

The Cathedral College’s hooker Jai Hansen will have a big influence in today’s clash with Kirwan State High. Picture: Callum Dick

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Cathedral College and Kirwan State High will collide in an Aaron Payne Cup blockbuster today.

Both teams have had two wins from their opening two games and anticipation is building around their showdown in Mackay at 11.45am.

The game will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website, along with the Cowboys Challenge between the same two schools at 12.45pm.

Subscribers can also watch today’s Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge games between St Brendan’s and St Patrick’s College Mackay, and Ignatius Park and Mackay State High.

TCC coach Mick Busby said his team had prepared well and were ready to hit the park against the competition favourites and reigning national schoolboys champions, Kirwan.

The Cathedral College have won their opening two games and will be looking to make it a third against competition heavyweights Kirwan State High today. Picture: Callum Dick

TCC are coming off a stunning come-from-behind 26-8 win over Ignatius Park last week. They also scored an impressive 30-nil win over St Pat’s in their opening fixture.

Busby said today’s focus areas would be on minimising mistakes, getting the momentum and containing Kirwan’s big forward.

“We’ll be out there giving it a red-hot crack, that’s for sure,” he said.

“The boys know what they have to do and if they’re good enough on the day they can do it.

“It’s about maintaining pressure against a good side like Kirwan.

“Defence, as always for us, is the key. If we can hold them then anything is possible.”

Busby said he had talent across the board and his players were up for the challenge against Kirwan.

“With every team we play this year, they’ll know that they’ve been in a game against us and hopefully we can come out on top,” he said.

“We’re not daunted by them at all; we respect them and how great their side is but we don’t fear them.”

The Cathedral College co-captain Riley Boaza has been one of the standouts of the Aaron Payne Cup competition. Photo: Callum Dick

Five of TCC’s big guns to watch today

Riley Boaza (co-captain): Form prop of the competition. Leads by example. Has a good offload and is very hard to handle.

Kurtis Farr: Strong centre and co-captain. In his third year of the Firsts. Strong runner and very good defender

Jai Hansen: Talented hooker who is still in Year 11. Crafty and smart, and has a good kicking game. 2018 Queensland under-15 representative. Currently in Melbourne Storm’s Elite Development program

Tyler Conroy: Edge backrower who was five eighth for the 2018 Queensland under-15 team. Smart and instinctive footballer who plays the game with great vision.

Germaine Bulsey: Fast fullback from Palm Island. Very safe and a good communicator at the back.

