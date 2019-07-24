Paying it forward: Tradie's SOS call answered

GOOD DEEDS: Dea Sea Painting and Decorating owner Darren Chapman put out an SOS call after be broke a sink on a job he was working on. Casino Plumbing owner Rod Jones came to hie rescue on a Sunday.

PROVING kindness is contagious, two local tradies have taken the concept of paying it forward to a whole new level.

Ocean Shores painter Darren Chapman was working as a subcontractor at Kadina High on Friday, when he leant on a sink in the staff toilet, causing the basin to fall off.

Water began going everywhere and Darren began to panic.

"I was told I had to fix it myself and I was stressing because I couldn't afford hundreds of dollars for a plumber," he said.

"The water was turned off, but I needed to get the sink fixed by Sunday because school was starting back on Monday.

"The painting mob I was subcontracting for could've lost their contract with the school for something so simple."

Darren took to social media, posting a call for help on the Trusted Tradies & Community Group Northern Rivers Facebook page.

Soon after, owner of Casino Plumbing Rod Jones replied to Darren's post, commenting "I will help you for free."

"Rod's kindness blew me away, especially being on a Sunday and him coming from Casino," Darren said.

"I couldn't believe it, there are still good people in the world."

But on the way to the school to fix the sink on Sunday morning, Rod encountered a hairy and unfortunate situation.

"I was driving on Ballina Rd, Goonellabah and there was a girl lying on the road," Rod said.

"Cars were just driving around her and no one was stopping, so I stopped about 15 m back so that if someone hit me it wasn't going to kill both of us.

"I was on the road for a minute talking to her, I got her onto the side of the road to continue talking to her and calm her down. Then this old lady hit my car at 70km an hour and didn't brake... the back of my car is totalled, I can't even open the door."

Rod immediately called Darren to let him know he was still coming to the rescue and after speaking to police he drove straight to the high school to fix the sink.

Darren said he couldn't believe Rod still turned up to help.

"He's a one in a million person," Darren said.

After Rod's good deed, Darren decided he wanted to do something nice for someone else who was doing it tough.

"I have put up a post on the Tradies Facebook page offering services for no charge to paint with labour and materials a single room in a house, unit or caravan even," the owner of Dea Sea Painting and Decorating said.

"This service is for someone who needs it, no money, a grandparent on pension, someone ill or maybe a war veteran.

"The person won't have to buy paint, it doesn't matter what condition the room is in, where it is and I can do it on a weekend. The feeling Rod gave me took my breath away, I simply want to do the same."

No stranger to good deeds , Rod humbly said he was just in the position to help people when he could and even occasionally helped elderly people in Casino for free.

"I saw what had happened to Darren and I thought the poor bloke, he's worked Friday for nothing," Rod said.

"I did it for free because it's only my time, it's not costing me anything and I was happy to help him out instead of someone charging him about $450- $500 dollars to fix it.

"I'm not looking for any accolades, that's just the way my parents brought me up.

"I think it's great he's paying the good deed forward."