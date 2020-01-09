‘Pay the respect back’: Fireys head south

RFS Gladstone area director Craig Magick with volunteers Adam Lindrea, Ian Hartley, Jason Polzin and Errol Noye who are travelled to NSW yesterday to assist with the fires

FOUR Rural Fire Service volunteers from across the region left Gladstone yesterday to assist firefighting efforts in southern New South Wales.

RFS Gladstone area director Craig Magick said the men (pictured) were staying in Brisbane last night before flying to Sydney today and being transported to the south coast.

“It’s not that long ago that we had people from interstate here helping us,” Mr Magick said.

“We’d like to pay the respect back and help our fellow firefighters out.”

The volunteers will spend five days battling blazes before returning home.

“Then we’ll send another group down to help,” Mr Magick said.

“We’ll rotate people through over the coming weeks.”

Mr Magick said to help spread the fatigue, the volunteers came from a variety of Gladstone Region brigades.

“We’ve been inundated with requests from all of our volunteers to go down and lend a hand,” he said.

“It’s excellent that people want to do that.”

Plenty of volunteers remain in case there is a fire locally.