Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RFS Gladstone area director Craig Magick with volunteers Adam Lindrea, Ian Hartley, Jason Polzin and Errol Noye who are travelled to NSW yesterday to assist with the fires
RFS Gladstone area director Craig Magick with volunteers Adam Lindrea, Ian Hartley, Jason Polzin and Errol Noye who are travelled to NSW yesterday to assist with the fires
News

‘Pay the respect back’: Fireys head south

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Jan 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR Rural Fire Service volunteers from across the region left Gladstone yesterday to assist firefighting efforts in southern New South Wales.

RFS Gladstone area director Craig Magick said the men (pictured) were staying in Brisbane last night before flying to Sydney today and being transported to the south coast.

“It’s not that long ago that we had people from interstate here helping us,” Mr Magick said.

“We’d like to pay the respect back and help our fellow firefighters out.”

The volunteers will spend five days battling blazes before returning home.

“Then we’ll send another group down to help,” Mr Magick said.

“We’ll rotate people through over the coming weeks.”

Mr Magick said to help spread the fatigue, the volunteers came from a variety of Gladstone Region brigades.

“We’ve been inundated with requests from all of our volunteers to go down and lend a hand,” he said.

“It’s excellent that people want to do that.”

Plenty of volunteers remain in case there is a fire locally.

More Stories

Show More
nsw bushfires rural fire service queensland volunteer firefighters
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: 7-year-old treated in hospital for shark bite injury

        premium_icon UPDATE: 7-year-old treated in hospital for shark bite injury

        Environment UPDATE: The 7-year-old girl arrived at Bundaberg Hospital at about 10pm last night after she was bitten by a shark near North West Island.

        Gladstone suburbs with the highest animal cruelty complaints

        premium_icon Gladstone suburbs with the highest animal cruelty complaints

        News Data released on Monday revealed more than 250 complaints had been reported for...

        ‘Tough people’: Resilience helps residents through the dry

        premium_icon ‘Tough people’: Resilience helps residents through the dry

        News “The biggest thing that people are a bit funny about is the insecurity of not...

        New station to enhance volunteer fireys’ capabilities

        premium_icon New station to enhance volunteer fireys’ capabilities

        News A new building will be constructed for the brigade and feature a training room...