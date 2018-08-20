PAY FREEZE: Council's second offer after workers reject plan

GLADSTONE Regional Council has been challenged to address years of wage freezes after it proposed a new workplace agreement amid ongoing scrutiny from unions.

After its proposed agreement was rejected by workers earlier this month the council put forward another option which included a pay rise for all employees.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the council proposed a 2 per cent increase in the first two years and a 2.5 per cent increase in the third.

Australian Services Union Central Queensland organiser Chris McJannett and Australian Workers' Union Gladstone organiser Zac Beers. Tegan Annett

Australian Services Union organiser Chris McJannett said while the council had made positive changes the pay rise was less than the CPI and he worried the council had not addressed job security concerns.

"But council tabled a pay rise that's less than CPI and they did not come to the table with anything to address the years of wage freezes,” Mr McJannett said.

"Nor did they make appropriate commitments about real job security, despite repeated opportunities and requests.”

Cr Burnett said it was his understanding that union representatives were seeking a lump sum payment of $3000 per employee and 3.5 per cent wage increase each year for the duration of the agreement.

"I am pleased to see a number of another concerning issues raised by union representatives from the original offer were taken off the table,” he said.

"I have confidence that between the bargaining team and union representatives continuing to negotiate, an agreement can be reached that is fair and reasonable for both our employees and our ratepayers.”

Earlier this month hundreds of council workers rallied outside the council chambers to call for a fair pay rise and job security.

Mr McJannett said it was tough for council workers following the recent restructure.

"Fifty-three people have departed council through the recent restructure process,” he said.

He said the council had a week to consider the union's requests.