Thousands of Gladstone workers to feel penalty rate cut

FIGURES reveal that workers in Flynn could lose up to $77 a week because of the Fair Work Commission's decision to cut penalty rates.

There are more than 10,000 people who work in retail, hospitality, restaurants, fast food joints and pharmacies across Flynn, according to 2011 Census data.

Retail is the fifth biggest industry in the Flynn electorate, employing 6200 workers, while food and hospitality was the ninth biggest industry, employing 4019 workers.

Labor's Queensland Senator Chris Ketter said cuts to penalty rates would be "bad" for Gladstone economy "as these workers will now have less money to spend" in local businesses.

On Monday Labor introduced a Private Member's Bill to try and block the Fair Work decision to cut penalty rates but this was voted down in Federal Parliament by the LNP, including Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd.

"Turnbull's Liberal-National Government is seriously out of touch, voting against protecting workers from a $77 per week pay cut, but voting for a $50 billion corporate tax cut for big business," Mr Ketter said.

"If Ken O'Dowd crosses the floor to vote with Labor crossbenchers we can stop penalty rates being cut."

But as Mr O'Dowd pointed out, prior to the decision, opposition leader Bill Shorten had agreed to respect the findings of the commission.

"I wonder if Mr Ketter made similar undertakings ... it would now appear Labor only support independence when they agree with the result," he said. "Small businesses who could not afford to employ on Sundays may now find themselves in a position to hire more staff or extend hours."