Pregnant chihuahua called "Ratty" kicks back on a miniature chaise longue. Picture: Sabine Hohenhaus
Pets & Animals

‘Pawternity’ photo craze comes to Queensland

by Cloe Read
2nd Nov 2019 2:45 PM
IT'S come to this.

Flower-wreath adorned dogs, pregnant and splayed on a miniature lounge for an eternal keepsake of the milestone.

"Pawternity" photo shoots are the latest craze to gain momentum, with southeast Queensland pet lovers searching for professional photographers to immortalise their furry friends.

 

Gold Coast photographer Sabine Hohenhaus said she was seeing a huge shift in the popularity of animal shoots.

"I've seen a huge shift and rise in capturing all sorts of precious memories, which is also continuously growing in creativity - our fur babies are no exception," she said.

Ms Hohenhaus did her first dog maternity shoot with Ratty the chihuahua recently.

"I absolutely loved the experience and couldn't wipe the smile off my face. She was just the sweetest little dog."

Fellow photographer Brittany Pisa said pet maternity shoots and "newborn" puppy shoots were also popular.

