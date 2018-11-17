Menu
LEAD ON: Bridget Shaw with Chicago, Mini Smith, Sonny Boi with Friday and Stevi Bax with Miami having fun at the Paws and Pints Friday fundraiser.
Paws and Pints take the lead at East Shores

Glen Porteous
17th Nov 2018 10:00 AM

TAKING man's best friend for a walk at East Shores has become more enjoyable with a cold drink afterwards at The Dock Restaurant.

Every third Friday afternoon of the month the RSPCA Gladstone has its Paws and Pints fundraiser.

Owners and pooches of all shapes and sizes are encouraged to come down and get some exercise and mix with other dog owners.

RSPCA president Nicole Allison said she was keen for dog owners to take the lead and come down with their four-legged friends and support a good cause.

"It's a great way to spend a Friday afternoon, to wind down at the end of the week and get some exercise with your pet dog," Nicole said.

During the afternoon there is RSPCA merchandise available and raffles for prizes to be won.

The Dock Restaurant has a live band playing for patrons to relax and enjoy the afternoon.

More Stories

