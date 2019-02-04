Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Hanson’s Brisbane office evacuated

by Renee Viellaris
4th Feb 2019 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PAULINE Hanson's Brisbane office has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found.

The package - believed to be personally addressed to the One Nation Leader - sparked emergency services personnel to evacuate the suite at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices (CPO).

It is understood Senator Hanson is on the road but her staff were among those told to leave the office.

The majority of Morrison Government Ministers use the CPO for official business when in town.

The Courier-Mail understands the package was opened by a staff member, who saw a white powder.

Police were immediately called, with up to 10 officers attending the incident. The whole suite was evacuated.

Senator Hanson's office has a protocol for serious risks and it was followed, it is understood.

It is considered to be the most serious threat Senator Hanson has faced.

It comes just weeks after several embassies in Melbourne and Canberra were sent suspicious packages.

editors picks one nation pauline hanson suspicious package

Top Stories

    'Great result': Seven people charged after drug bust

    premium_icon 'Great result': Seven people charged after drug bust

    Crime GLADSTONE POLICE has arrested seven people after busting a drug operation in the Banana region, following a five-month investigation.

    PHOTOS: Kmart relaunch date confirmed as upgrade continues

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Kmart relaunch date confirmed as upgrade continues

    Business KMART has revealed when its store will relaunch with a new look.

    House fire highlights Calliope's big heart

    premium_icon House fire highlights Calliope's big heart

    News 'We can't believe how amazing the people of Calliope have been.'

    • 4th Feb 2019 3:00 PM
    This year's World Science Festival to be positively charged

    premium_icon This year's World Science Festival to be positively charged

    News The event will run over two days in Gladstone so clear your calendar

    • 4th Feb 2019 3:00 PM