Pauline Hanson has used parliamentary privilege to accuse a married male senator of sexually harassing up to six of his staff. Picture: AAP
Politics

Hanson accuses senator of sexual harassment

by Claire Bickers
13th Feb 2019 10:02 AM
PAULINE Hanson has used parliamentary privilege to accuse a married male senator of sexually harassing up to six of his staff, even claiming he used taxpayer funds to prevent the women speaking out.

The One Nation leader made the extraordinary claims in the Senate last night, saying: "This gutless wonder we call senator should tonight hang his head in shame."

She did not name the Senator but claimed he was "currently under investigation".

The One Nation leader made the extraordinary claims in the Senate last night. Picture: Gary Ramage
"This same senator has also forced the Australian taxpayer to pay out other previous unfair dismissal cases during his term," she said.

"Each of those people has been gagged from speaking publicly about their experience, and I respect the decision they have made to accept those terms and remain silent.

"But what is disappointing is that this parliament has allowed the horrible treatment of staff to continue without this senator being forced to go through some form of training to prevent the poor treatment of his employees."

Senator Hanson said she blamed parliament for allowing "gag orders" to leave the victim "exposed to the treatment she's gone through".

"What senators in this place need to understand is that our staff are no different to us. Just because you wear the red pin doesn't give you permission to place your unwanted hands or lips on your staff," she said.

