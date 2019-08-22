Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pauline Hanson has had her Twitter account suspended.
Pauline Hanson has had her Twitter account suspended.
Politics

Pauline Hanson suspended from Twitter

by Ally Foster
22nd Aug 2019 3:08 PM

PAULINE Hanson has been suspended from Twitter after comments she made about using cattle prods on protesters.

The One Nation leader's account has been temporarily suspended for "violating rules against abuse and harassment", according to Twitter.

The suspension comes after she suggested electric cattle prods should be used to disperse protesters in Brisbane.

 

 

Senator Hanson has appealed the suspension, describing it as part of the ongoing efforts of the left to stop freedom of speech and silence anyone with whom they don't agree.

"I don't see how my tweet was somehow offensive and potentially harmful, if those tweets wishing I'd fall of Uluru are not," Senator Hanson said.

"This is just a concerted effort by the left to once again push for the censorship of conservative politicians and commentators, but I won't be silenced and I will keep working for the good of all Australians."

More to come.

More Stories

Show More

Top Stories

    Government plans to make Central Queensland a hydrogen hub

    premium_icon Government plans to make Central Queensland a hydrogen hub

    News Representatives agree the region is prime for exporting the emerging commodity

    BE BUZZED: Native pollinators focus of Calliope workshop

    premium_icon BE BUZZED: Native pollinators focus of Calliope workshop

    News 'There is a growing interest to learn more about our local bees'

    • 22nd Aug 2019 2:00 PM
    No injuries in two-vehicle crash in South Gladstone

    premium_icon No injuries in two-vehicle crash in South Gladstone

    News A police spokeswoman said it happened around 1.30pm outside a motel

    • 22nd Aug 2019 1:45 PM
    PHOTOS: Seniors see benefits of trying True Light

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Seniors see benefits of trying True Light

    News The sessions were held as part of seniors week activities.