Hanson seeks job apps from CQ's aspiring political players

CQ VISIT: One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is in CQ with Keppel candidate Matt Loth are on a listening tour around the region. Leighton Smith

FRESH off the plane into Rockhampton Airport, Pauline Hanson was busy greeting supporters and seeking to fill a job vacancy.

At the start of a five-day tour of Central Queensland, Ms Hanson said she planned to venture west to Theodore, east to Yeppoon and Great Keppel Island and participate in a speaking engagement with Queensland Leader of One Nation Steve Dickson for Capricorn Enterprise on Tuesday.

She was in town to listen to the locals and small businesses express their concerns regarding power prices, unemployment, agriculture, boosting tourism including reviving the resort on Great Keppel Island and visiting the River Festival at Theodore.

CQ VISIT: Pauline Hanson enjoys chatting with locals who are expressing their concerns. Leighton Smith

"People are appreciative that I find time to get around the state, they hardly ever see their senators in this area or at all around Queensland," she said.

"This is what the major political parties fail to do is to get out and speak to the grass roots.

"They explain to us what the problems are and I don't want to hear from the bureaucrats, they've got no idea."

She said one of her pressing concerns (other than locating her missing baggage) was finding someone with political nous to run for her One Nation Party in the Rockhampton electorate for the upcoming state election.

CQ VISIT: Pauline Hanson chatting with angry cabbie Lyal Powell who begged her to find a candidate to run in Rockhampton. Leighton Smith

"We would dearly love to field a candidate in Rockhampton, I know there's a lot support here and I know there's a great opportunity for One Nation to actually win the seat of Rockhampton," Ms Hanson said.

"I am calling for a candidate to come forward to stand for the seat of Rockhampton.

"If you want change, you've got to make the effort to support us because we are definitely the party that's looking towards the future, we're not just here for the short term."

Ms Hanson said the area needed leaders with long-term vision.

"I'm sick and tired of these politicians who are in the short term, 'yes we'll go for that' but they don't have that long-term vision, that's what we need, it's a real problem," she said.

"The lack of the gas supply, the electricity, the governments have been ripping off the people with the polls and wires tax, they have no regard for what it's costing.

CQ VISIT: Pauline Hanson poses for pictures with fans. Leighton Smith

Ms Hanson described the struggles of the Rockhampton fish and chip shop where she pitched in to help out on her last visit to CQ.

"They paid $14,000 per quarter (on their power bill), a takeaway food shop," she said.

"Pubs you're looking at $17,500 to $20,000 per quarter.

"What's going to happen and is happening is businesses are shutting down, they can't afford the costs of electricity."

To address the rising costs in power bills, Ms Hanson said she would look at getting started straight away with building a coal-fired power station in North Queensland along with assessing the prospects of tapping into hydroelectricity through the Tully Millstream.

"We can cut the cost out of what the government is charging, $1.3 million, so we can immediately help customers in Queensland cut their power bills by 20%," she said.

"All the government is doing at the moment is ripping that money off you and putting it into their pockets, so that can be a saving to the people."

She threw her support behind the Adani Carmichael mine saying she thought it would bring a lot of jobs to the area.

Ms Hanson also flagged a cut to payroll tax.

"For businesses who start up in an area where there is no existing business, they'll have payroll (tax) relief for five years," she said.

"What One Nation wants to do is kickstart the economy in Queensland, encourage industries and small businesses."

Ms Hanson said she loved it when people pull her up and said hello "which is wonderful".

"If they see me around Rockhampton or Theodore or Great Keppel Island or Yeppoon, please come and say hello to me because it's very important.

"I'm always contactable if they want to try and get in contact with me."

CQ VISIT: Pauline Hanson with Keppel One Nation candidate Matt Loth. Leighton Smith

Ms Hanson was flanked by One Nation's Keppel Candidate Matt Loth who shared some of his plans leading towards the soon to be announced state election.

"(I plan on) getting out there and listening to the people of Keppel and generally aiming to make some serious changes within the seat," Mr Loth said.

"The issue with power is something I'm regularly hearing, within Keppel, boat ramps, Great Keppel Island would probably be the number one priority and plenty of other issues that I'm happy to go out and listen to."

Ms Hanson will speaking be at the Oasis Restaurant at Kortes Resort Rockhampton, Parkhurst on Tuesday, October 3 at noon.