Pauline Hanson furious as Fraser Anning abandons One Nation

NEWLY elected Senator Fraser Anning has defected from the One Nation Party after only being sworn in to the Upper House this morning.

Senator Anning, who has lived in Gladstone and owned pubs in the region, had been announced as Malcolm Roberts' replacement in the Senate, but will stand as an independent "until something else comes along".

The Senator was flanked by fellow conservative Senator's Cory Bernardi and David Leyonhjelm upon entering the Senate for his swearing in at Parliament House.

However questions remain as to whether Senator Anning will continue to stand as an independent or join Senator Bernardi's Australian Conservatives party or Senator Leyonhjelm's Liberal Democratic Party.

One Nation leader and Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson has expressed her disappointment regarding the decision in a statement released by the party this morning.

"Before the citizenship cloud hovered over Malcolm Roberts' head, I had already approached Fraser Anning to contest the seat of Gladstone in the upcoming Queensland State election. I was of the view at the time, Fraser would be a solid candidate for that electorate," Senator Hanson said.

"Mr Anning dismissed the request on the grounds that he and his wife were determined to make a permanent move to the United States to join their two daughters and grandchildren, who own a business venture on the West Coast."

Senator Anning was elected to the senate after Mr Roberts was forced to resign due his British citizenship.

"Prior to the High Court's decision, I had attempted to speak with Mr Anning while he was overseas, but those efforts fell on deaf ears. I was forced to communicate through Fraser's brother while I was travelling through North Queensland in September," Senator Hanson said.

"I indicated to Harry Anning at the time, that given the work Malcolm Roberts had achieved as chair of the banking inquiry and his role in challenging climate change, it would be in the federal party's and Australia's best interest for Malcolm Roberts to be returned to the Senate.

"I was disappointed Mr Anning made no attempt to contact me or any One Nation executive member off the back of multiple requests to discuss his future plans. Instead he chose to release scathing media releases demanding I pledge my support to him without even meeting or speaking to him."

Senator Hanson's statement claims Mr Anning informed the party he would stand as an Independent only minutes before he was sworn into the Senate.

