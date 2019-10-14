Pauline Hanson ‘absolutely disgusted’ with ScoMo

PAULINE Hanson has carried out her threat to abstain from voting on Morrison Government legislation over concerns about the dairy industry.

Despite meeting with Senate whisperer and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann today over the issue, the One Nation Leader and her Senator Malcolm Roberts refused to turn up to Scott Morrison's plan to make it easier for first homeowners to get a loan.

The First Home Loan Deposit Scheme will enable the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC) to provide a limited guarantee to allow first home buyers to purchase a home with a minimum deposit of 5 per cent of the property purchase price.

The Bill passed with votes from Labor but it had put the Government on notice.

It was revealed on Sunday Senator Hanson had threatened to abstain from voting on "non-critical" legislation unless the Government acted to save dairy farmers at breaking point.

She also blasted the Government for wasting the Senate's time by not having enough Bills to debate, "because they never expected to win".

Senator Pauline Hanson has refused to vote on the PM’s First Home Loan Scheme.

"I'm just absolutely disgusted with Scott Morrison. He's not listening," Senator Hanson said.

"Politicians go cap in hand at the election begging voters so they can keep their jobs.

"Farmers are asking for help but they are turning their backs on them."

Senator Hanson's positioning has angered the Nationals, who believe she is not listening properly to dairy farmers.

She wants the Government to re-regulate the industry.