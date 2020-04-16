Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Music

Paul McCartney reignites music feud

by Stuart Pink
16th Apr 2020 12:00 PM

Sir Paul McCartney has insisted that The Beatles were better than the Rolling Stones, kicking off the rivalry between the two bands once more.

The musician also accused the Stones of imitating his band during the 1960s, The Sun reports.

McCartney, 77, said: "I love The Stones but The Beatles were better. Their stuff is rooted in the blues. Whereas we had a lot more influences.

"Keith (Richards) once said to me, 'You were lucky man. You had four singers in your band. We got one.'"

Paul McCartney of The Beatles at a Rolling Stones recording session with the band’s manager Andrew Loog Oldham and frontman Mick Jagger during the 1960s.
Paul McCartney of The Beatles at a Rolling Stones recording session with the band’s manager Andrew Loog Oldham and frontman Mick Jagger during the 1960s.

McCartney said: "We started to notice that whatever we did The Stones sort of did it shortly thereafter. We went to America and had huge success and then the Stones went to America. We did Sergeant Pepper and the Stones did a psychedelic album. There was a lot of that."

But he said there was mutual respect and he's still close to Mick Jagger, 76, Keith Richards, 76, Ronnie Wood, 72, and Charlie Watts, 78.

"We admire each other," McCartney told US radio host Howard Stern. "It did not matter. It was kind of cool."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Paul McCartney reignites music feud

music paul mccartney rolling stones the beatles

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone man dies after car flips in crash

        premium_icon Gladstone man dies after car flips in crash

        News UPDATE: The driver and another passenger, both from the Gladstone area, remain in hospital after the crash at Pine Creek.

        Song honours Victoria Cross recipient

        premium_icon Song honours Victoria Cross recipient

        News A Gladstone-based musician has released a special tribute song to commemorate all...

        • 16th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
        WATCH: Garbage truck ‘claps’ for dancing Elvis

        premium_icon WATCH: Garbage truck ‘claps’ for dancing Elvis

        Offbeat The Central Queensland couple’s video has reached people from as far away as The...

        Alliance commits to Gladstone

        premium_icon Alliance commits to Gladstone

        News Airline to keep flying the Gladstone-Brisbane route.