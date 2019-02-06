Gal: ‘If Hoppa beats me, I’ll quit’

Bring on Friday night and the end to the trash-talk. (AAP Image/Troy Snook)

PAUL Gallen has made the extraordinary pledge to retire from professional boxing if he loses to John Hopoate on Friday night.

With future fights being lined up against Sonny Bill Williams and Manu Vatuvei, Gallen has declared he'll quit the ring if long-time foe Hopoate is victorious at the Hordern Pavilion in their heavyweight showdown.

During a face-to-face interview between Gallen and Hopoate, the Cronulla Sharks forward said: "If you beat me on Friday, I won't fight again. That's how confident I am.

"If Hoppa beats me on Friday night, I will not fight again, it's that simple."

Hopoate replied: "It looks like you won't be fighting again."

Earlier, at their official press conference at Manly Pavilion, the pair agreed to a personal bet where the loser will pay the winner $50,000 from their purse, which in Hopoate's case is his entire pay packet.

Hopoate, who is a 5-1 underdog in the contest, had tried to get his purse early so he could lay it all with bookmakers to earn $250,000 if he wins.

Gallen and Hopoate predictably had plenty to say to each other. (AAP Image/Troy Snook)

"The ref's going to save you, they'll disqualify me because I'll be on top bashing you and they'll say stop and I'll still keep punching you," Hopoate (12-5, 11KO) told Gallen (8-0, 4KO).

"I'm going to knock you out Paul.

"I've got the boxing skills to outbox him 100 times over, yes you've improved but improved by 2 per cent because you've fought no one.

"My experience and my boxing is 100 times better than when I fought Bob Mirovic for the Australian title, and that was just raw, sheer power and aggression, I had no boxing skills.

"If he boxed me he would have beat me hands down, but I took that away from him, I put fear in his eyes and took his boxing away from him, which is what I'm going to do - I'm putting fear in your eyes."

Hopoate was full of confidence about his ability. (AAP Image/Troy Snook)

Gallen fired back: "You're not putting one bit of fear in me, that's why you're now saying you have to box me.

"I think he's talking crap about boxing, I don't think he can box.

"I think you're going to stand there and try to throw power punches just like you did against Mirovic and I'm not going to stand there for you.

"There's times I'm going to get hit, there's no doubt about that, I'm shorter than him, smaller than him, I'm going to have to get close to hit him, I understand that.

"But I don't think that with the way I defend, the way I move, that he's just going to be able to hit me with a clean shot.

Gallen left no doubt about his motivation. (AAP Image/Troy Snook)

"I rang you [last July] and asked if you wanted to fight me, and you said 'It's a business, but I don't want to stand in your way'. And when you said 'I don't want to stand in your way', it belittled me and made me feel like you think you're too good.

"So I thought 'Righto, let's do it'. Unfortunately I got injured, and then you came out and called me a coward and if I don't fight you, don't ever fight again.

"And here I am doing it, and I will say again, if you beat me, I won't fight again."

