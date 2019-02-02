Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia captain Tim Paine congratulates Kurtis Patterson on reaching his century at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Saturday. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Australia captain Tim Paine congratulates Kurtis Patterson on reaching his century at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Saturday. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Cricket

Australia declares after Patterson makes maiden Test ton

2nd Feb 2019 1:47 PM | Updated: 1:48 PM

KURTIS Patterson has a Test century in only his second match for his country as Australia continue to heap misery upon Sri Lanka in Canberra.

The New South Welshman made Sri Lanka pay for dropping him on the first ball he faced, becoming Australia's third century-maker of the second Test on Saturday.

Australia's century drought, which dated to Dubai in October, ended with a flood as Patterson joined Joe Burns and Travis Head in reaching three figures after lunch on the second day.

After getting through the first-ball scare, Patterson feasted on an inexperienced Sri Lankan bowling line-up with a number of terrific pull shots.

He brought up his milestone from 173 balls with a superb cover drive for three before celebrating while his family and friends applauded from the stands.

It was Patterson's seventh first-class ton, continuing a golden run that got him picked in Australia's squad for the first Test in Brisbane.

The 25-year-old peeled off an unbeaten Sheffield Shield century against Western Australia in November, but selectors rushed him into the side following dual tons for a Cricket Australia XI in Hobart last month.

He impressed with 30 in difficult conditions facing the swinging pink ball at the Gabba.

With this match being Australia's final Test before the Ashes in August, Patterson's seamless start to his international career has made him a lock for the squad to England.

Patterson's partnership with captain Tim Paine finished unbeaten on 30 as the skipper declared 55 minutes into the second session at 5-534.

- AAP

More Stories

Show More
australia sri lanka joe burns kurtis patterson second test tim paine
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Toolooa Estate's road to nowhere is falling apart

    premium_icon Toolooa Estate's road to nowhere is falling apart

    News Dalrymple Dr resident Rob Melvin has seen 17 car crashes on the street but it's a small, deteriorating, pothole-ridden section of road that has him seeing red.

    • 2nd Feb 2019 2:00 PM
    Free scrap metal collections for fire-affected residents

    premium_icon Free scrap metal collections for fire-affected residents

    News SIMS Metal Collection and Council are helping provide the service.

    Falling trees, 'smouldering limbs' a major fire site hazard

    premium_icon Falling trees, 'smouldering limbs' a major fire site hazard

    News The Tannum Sands fire is contained and being monitored by two crews.