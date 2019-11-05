Menu
Acting Sergeant Luke Hoolihan with Patrol Dog Freddy on his Graduation Day earlier this year. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford.
Pets & Animals

Best boi Freddy finds accused domestic violence perpetrator

5th Nov 2019 4:28 PM
PATROL Dog Freddy has caught a man who police accuse of assaulting his ex-partner and involving police in a pursuit.

On Wednesday October 16 police allege the 24-year-old man attended the residence of his 23-year-old ex-partner and assaulted her before fleeing the property.

The man was not found and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Then on Saturday the man is alleged to have driven a stolen car which was involved in a pursuit, but later terminated due to high speeds.

Later that evening, the man was spotted on CCTV in the Alice Springs CBD. Patrol Dog Freddy was deployed, tracking and finding the man who was hiding in the Todd River.

The male was apprehended and arrested without incident.

