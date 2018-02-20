Gladstone jewellers' latest addition really shines

SANDRA Ward says that her new job at Patrick Jewellers has bought her full circle.

"I won't tell you how long ago it was, but my husband bought my engagement ring from this store and I've still got it," she said.

So when the opportunity came up to work at the local jewellers store she jumped at it.

"The Patrick family have been selling jewellery in Gladstone for nearly a hundred years now.

"I like that they're a local business and that the money they earn is returned to our community," she said.

"Plus the gift lines are incredible.

"Seriously, if you're looking for that special something for a loved one, or even a treat for yourself, then come here."

Sandra Ward holding a Nikki Lissoni pendant Greg Bray

With over 10 years of retail jewellery experience, Ms Ward has been working in retail for most of her life and has made a lot of friends during her time behind the counter.

"I like to treat customers exactly the same way I'd like to be treated when I walk into a store," she said.

Ms Ward is also excited by the latest trend in jewellery, a Nikki Lissoni pendant with an interchangeable centrepiece.

"You can open up the bracelet and swap the centre, so one piece of jewellery can quickly be changed to suit any occasion," she said.

When asked about her personal preferences she said, "I'm definitely a gold girl, most women are.

"As for gems and diamonds, I prefer diamonds, because as the song says, diamonds are a girl's best friend.

"Even for an old girl like me!"