side view of empty hospital bed in clinic chamber
Health

Patients sent elsewhere as hospital struggles with demand

Jacobbe Mcbride
Jacobbe McBride
4th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
A 94-YEAR-OLD woman is understood to have been one of four patients transferred to other hospitals due to a lack of beds at Gladstone Hospital late last week.

It is understood the woman was transfered more than 100km away to Biloela Hospital. It is unknown where the three other patients were transferred to.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service executive director (Gladstone-Banana) Sandy Munro said Gladstone Hospital had 79 beds and rarely reached capacity, but confirmed four patients had to be moved elsewhere last week.

"While it doesn't happen often, during busy periods we sometimes do transfer patients to other hospitals," Ms Munro said.

"Central Queensland hospitals work together to deliver the most appropriate care to the community.

"Last week Gladstone Hospital was very busy for a few days, with more patients than usual."

Ms Munro said the issue was compounded by staff doing the right thing and staying at home when they were sick.

"Meaning we did not have available staff to care for patients in the beds we use as overflow when demand surges," she said.

"Our team reviewed all options available to ensure patients remained safe and well cared for with appropriate staffing. As a result, four patients were transferred to other hospitals."

Ms Munro apologised for any inconvenience to patients and their families, but said every decision Gladstone Hospital made was with safety and wellbeing in mind.

