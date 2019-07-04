Menu
Police on scene at a crash at the intersection of Brightview Road and Lorikeet Road, Regency Downs.
News

Fatal motorbike crash in Lockyer Valley

Dominic Elsome
by
3rd Jul 2019 6:44 PM | Updated: 4th Jul 2019 5:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: ONE PERSON has died in a traffic crash in the Lockyer Valley on Wednesday night.

The crash between a motorbike and a utility vehicle happened about 6pm at the intersection of Lorikeet Rd and Gehrke Rd, Regency Downs. 

Paramedics transported a woman in her 30s to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

A second patient in a critical condition with serious head injuries was assessed on scene but was not transported to hospital, QAS confirmed.

Both patients were travelling on the motorcycle. 

Police said preliminary investigations indicate the motorcycle was travelling south along Gehrke Road when the utility travelling north turned into Lorikeet Road.

As the ute turned it struck the motorcycle causing the rider and pillion passenger to be thrown from the bike.

The motorcycle rider, a man in his thirties, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The pillion passenger, a woman in her thirties, was taken to Ipswich Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ute's driver, a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy who was a passenger were not physically injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Fatal traffic crash on Lorikeet Rd, Regency Downs.
EARLIER: EMERGENCY service are on scene at a serious traffic crash in the Lockyer Valley.

Crews were called at 6.05pm to reports of a traffic incident in Regency Downs.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed three crews were attending an incident involving a vehicle and motorbike.

The spokesperson said a crews are assessing one patient in a critical condition.

Another patient in a stable condition is complaining of neck pain.

Police are also attending.

