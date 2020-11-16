Patient critical after being pulled from water
Paramedics are attempting to stabilise a person in a critical condition on a Gold Coast beach after a near-drowning incident.
Emergency services were called to reports an adult had been pulled from the water at 3.30pm in Burleigh Heads at Second Ave.
The person was in a critical condition, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.
The incident follows a near-drowning of a four-year-old boy yesterday at Southport Broadwater.
He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
Originally published as Patient critical after being pulled from water