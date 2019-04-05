Patient airlifted to hospital after fall on island
A PATIENT in their 40s has been airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital after they fell five metres off a ladder on Heron Island this afternoon.
The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter attended the scene just after midday where they treated the patient for two suspected broken ankles.
The patient had been working on a roof of a building on the island at the time of the fall and suffered significant pain.
They were transported to hospital in a stable condition.