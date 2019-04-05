Menu
RESCUE: A patient in their 40s has been rescued off Heron Island after they fell 5 metres off a ladder whilst working early this morning.
News

Patient airlifted to hospital after fall on island

liana walker
by
5th Apr 2019 4:38 PM
A PATIENT in their 40s has been airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital after they fell five metres off a ladder on Heron Island this afternoon.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter attended the scene just after midday where they treated the patient for two suspected broken ankles.

 

AIRLIFT: RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Heron Island to transport a patient in their 40's who was working on a roof of a building on the island.
The patient had been working on a roof of a building on the island at the time of the fall and suffered significant pain.

They were transported to hospital in a stable condition.

