Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BROKEN ARM: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a patient to the Rockhampton Base Hospital for further scans and treatment following a quad bike rollover.
BROKEN ARM: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a patient to the Rockhampton Base Hospital for further scans and treatment following a quad bike rollover. Contributed
News

Patient airlifted after colliding with a cow on a quad bike

Aden Stokes
by
19th Feb 2019 6:05 PM

A PERSON had to be airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital this afternoon after colliding on their quad bike with a cow.

At 1.49pm, RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to the scene of a quad bike rollover on a property north west of Rockhampton.

The Rescue 300 crew arrived on scene about 270km from Rockhampton to treat the patient for a suspected fracture to their right humerus (suspected broken arm) received in the incident just after noon today.

The patient was then treated by the on-board paramedic and doctor before being airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further scans and treatment.

quad bike accident racq capricorn helicopter rescue service rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Toolooa St gunman to be released on parole

    premium_icon Toolooa St gunman to be released on parole

    News He was seen by witnesses running down Toolooa St, armed with the gun

    END OF AN ERA: Gladstone's last video store is closing

    premium_icon END OF AN ERA: Gladstone's last video store is closing

    News 'It was fantastic to have your service here in Gladstone.'