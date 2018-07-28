Pathway upgrade welcomed by retiree

ROUGH TRIP: Woody Tryhorn, 73, is pleased Gladstone Regional Council has budgeted to fix a stretch of footpath adjacent to Shaw St but still has issues dodging traffic at the Centro Homemaker Centre at Clinton.

ROUGH TRIP: Woody Tryhorn, 73, is pleased Gladstone Regional Council has budgeted to fix a stretch of footpath adjacent to Shaw St but still has issues dodging traffic at the Centro Homemaker Centre at Clinton. Mike Richards GLA270718PATH

IT'S AN issue that has affected a New Auckland retiree and many others like him for more than a year but there's now a solution in sight.

Woody Tryhorn, 73, has been a resident at Eureka Retirement Village for the past two and a half years. He uses a motorised scooter to get from Point A to Point B, which is usually to and from the Centro Homemaker Centre in Clinton.

Mr Tryhorn uses the footpath adjacent to Shaw St at least once a week, but encounters many obstacles along the way in what should be a straight-forward journey.

"The big problem we've got with the footpath is when it rains, even a little bit of rain, there's water on the footpath between the roots of the trees," he said.

"In a decent rain that water can be there and you can't walk along the footpath at all for a week or more.

"It's got a lot worse and that's primarily because the water doesn't run off the path - it soaks in and the tree gets the moisture from there and the roots grow bigger because that's its water source.

"This is major footpath and it definitely needs upgrading. For me it's been an issue for at least 12 months and I've noticed in that time the damage on each section has at least doubled in that time."

Woody Tryhorn, 73, is pleased Gladstone Regional Council has budgeted to fix a stretch of footpath adjacent to Shaw Street, New Auckland. Mike Richards GLA270718PATH

Mr Tryhorn has no choice but to take the footpath as his other option is travelling along the busy Shaw St or Dawson Hwy. But he hardly hits top speed on his scooter when approaching the Shaw St section of pathway.

"When you get to these areas my top speed going over those bumps is 2km/h... I usually can get to standard 10km/h and that's a safe speed on footpaths," Mr Tryhorn said.

However, there's a silver lining to the situation with Gladstone Regional Council confirming a portion of the $3.7million budgeted for footpath construction, upgrades and renewals in this financial year will be spent on the Shaw St. footpath.

"When I heard the section has been earmarked for renewal this financial year I was overjoyed because I know there are people - the elderly and the very young - who use this park do have trouble and some I've noticed walk around these troubled areas," Mr Tryhorn said. "It's certainly very good news and good for ratepayers."

Mr Tryhorn also has issues with the same stretch of path located near Pillow Talk.

PATH TO NOWHERE: The footpath leading to the Centro Homemaker Centre in Clinton ends abruptly, forcing pedestrians on scooters to dodge traffic turning into the centre from Dawson Hwy. Google Maps

He says the path is unsuitable for scooter users as it forces them out onto the Dawson Hwy in order to turn into the shopping centre.

"What happens if a car hits me, who's at fault then?"

List of footpaths covered under Works 4 Queensland funding

Asphalt Overlays (Renewals):

Asphalt Overlay Footpath Olunda Street to Boyne Smelter

Asphalt Overlay Footpath Hampton Drive (Malpas Ave to Turtleway path)

Asphalt Overlay Footpath Bluewater Drive/Tarcoola Drive to Jacaranda Drive

Asphalt Overlay Footpath Dawson Hwy (Olsen Avenue to Philip Street)

Asphalt Overlay Footpath Blain Drive (Palm Drive to Blain Drive "Flying Fox Walk")

Asphalt Overlay Footpath Lord Street (Goondoon Street to Number 36 Lord Street)

Asphalt Overlay Footpath Goondoon Street between Bramston and Tank Street (excluding western side Herbert to Tank).

Concrete (New):