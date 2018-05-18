Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Secret dumpsite revealed
Secret dumpsite revealed Curran Lea
News

PATHETIC AND LAZY: Secret dump uncovered in Clinton

Hannah Sbeghen
by
18th May 2018 11:14 AM

SHOCKING images have emerged of a secret dump site festering in bushland in a Gladstone suburb.

In Clinton, down Byelle Rd there is metres of rubbish strewn out across the area, much of it piled on top, suggesting it may have been months worth of dumping.

The trash pile includes couches, baby strollers, mattresses and even car parts.

Gladstone resident Curran Lea found the secret rubbish tip this morning when he into the bush land for firewood.

"I was collecting firewood this morning and found it," he said.

"It's absolutely disgusting and it's beyond pathetic. There is old cars and everything down there. It's all collated pretty much in that one spot, so those photos capture a majority of the mess."

A secret dump site has been uncovered in Clinton
A secret dump site has been uncovered in Clinton

The concerned resident said Gladstone's bush land was literally going to waste.

"It's even more appalling because all of this can be dumped for free (the mattresses can be pulled apart and it's free)," he said.

"Why go to the effort to travel down a long dirt road and dump it when you can take it to the dump, which is much easier, free and doesn't ruin our bush land. It's absolutely pathetic."

The Gladstone Regional Council has been notified of the site. 

The rubbish is spread across the area
The rubbish is spread across the area

Related Items

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Baby takes first steps, toddler has birthday in detention

    Baby takes first steps, toddler has birthday in detention

    Politics MOTHER'S day, a birthday and a baby taking her first steps have all taken place at a "prison like' detention centre where a Biloela family remains.

    Gladstone Great Barrier Reef tours could be coming our way

    Gladstone Great Barrier Reef tours could be coming our way

    News Cruise ship holidaymakers may be the first to benefit.

    Stuffing up in style

    Stuffing up in style

    News Remember to diversify, diversify and diversify

    Local Partners