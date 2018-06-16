Menu
Janelle Noonan, owner of Savour the Flavour Cafe, trainee Patricia Cole and Kara Delaney, manager. Matt Taylor GLA150618CAFE
Pat rocks cafe service towards hospitality certificate

Glen Porteous
16th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

HOSPITALITY trainee Patricia Cole is savouring the new-found independence to help her family she wants to support.

The Rosella Park School grade 11 student earned a traineeship with Savour the Flavour cafe and looked forward to spoiling her mum, Kelly.

"I can help pay bills to help my family and take my mum for a cruise,” Patricia said.

"My youngest sister Jeannie, I like to buy her presents as well.”

Business owner Janelle Noonan said this was a great opportunity for Patricia and she encouraged other employers to take on the initiative of giving these students a start in life.

"It started out as work experience once a week, then expanded the hours of employment and study for a Certificate II in Hospitality,” Janelle said.

"Patricia does the cutlery, biscuits, dishes, serves a few customers and kitchen duties.”

Patricia has been a welcome addition to the cafe team and might increase her work hours over the school holidays.

"(The staff) had a talk about Patricia coming on board and work here and we all agreed to it,” Janelle said.

Rosella Park School senior transition officer Angela Craze said the first-time employment initiative showed great potential.

"This is such an amazing opportunity and community partnership had been strong,” Angela said.

"Patricia is incredible, very capable, loves her job and looks forward to going to work.”

Angela said the support from Busy at Work, APM Employment Agency and Janelle had all been wonderful to get this venture to work.

"There are plenty of government programs to support these transitions of students to the workforce,” she said.

