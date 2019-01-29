Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pat Cummins finished with career-best figures against Sri Lanka. Picture: AAP
Pat Cummins finished with career-best figures against Sri Lanka. Picture: AAP
Cricket

Cummins rockets up ICC rankings

by AAP
28th Jan 2019 11:51 AM

PAT Cummins' Gabba heroics have made him Australia's best bowler in almost five years, according to the ICC's Test rankings.

Cummins claimed his first 10-wicket Test haul as Australia smashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 40 runs in Brisbane, including career-best figures of 6-23 in the second innings.

It lifted him to a personal high of No.3 in the world bowling rankings on 866 points, the highest tally for an Australian since Ryan Harris's 870 in March 2014 after the South African series win.

Cummins has 24 wickets for the summer at an average of 18.79.

 

Pat Cummins has surged in the ICC rankings following his 10-wicket haul at the Gabba. Picture: AP
Pat Cummins has surged in the ICC rankings following his 10-wicket haul at the Gabba. Picture: AP

 

Josh Hazlewood is Australia's next ranked bowler in 11th with Proteas quick Kagiso Rabada first and England's James Anderson second.

Jason Holder became the West Indies first No.1 ranked allrounder since Sir Garfield Sobers in 1974.

Holder scored an unbeaten double century against England in their 381-run rout in Bridgetown and claimed two wickets.

More Stories

Show More
cricket editors picks pat cummins test bowling

Top Stories

    Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    premium_icon Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    News FIND out what crime is most common in your suburb and what time its more likely to occur, revealed by Queensland Police data.

    Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    premium_icon Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    News Man, 21, jailed for being found with stolen war medals

    How a warm lunch box could affect your children's health

    premium_icon How a warm lunch box could affect your children's health

    Parenting The Heart Foundation explains why lunch boxes should be cool.

    • 29th Jan 2019 8:00 AM
    How you can help your children ease in to school routines

    premium_icon How you can help your children ease in to school routines

    News "After the holidays it is hard work for everyone.”

    • 29th Jan 2019 8:00 AM