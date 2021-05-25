Past Toolooa student achieves perfect GPA score

Melanie Richmond, 37, received a prestigious University Medal when she graduated from University of Sunshine Coast with a Bachelor of Biomedical Science last month.

Melanie Richmond, 37, received a prestigious University Medal when she graduated from University of Sunshine Coast with a Bachelor of Biomedical Science last month.

A past Toolooa State High School student is one step closer to her lifelong dream of becoming a doctor after achieving a perfect grade point average of seven.

Melanie Richmond, 37, received a prestigious University Medal when she graduated from University of Sunshine Coast with a Bachelor of Biomedical Science last month.

Mrs Richmond, who grew up in Boyne Island and went to Toolooa State High School, now lives on the Sunshine Coast with her husband and three children.

Mrs Richmond was an occupational therapist on the coast but wanted to return to study.

Melanie Richmond, 37, received a prestigious University Medal when she graduated from University of Sunshine Coast with a Bachelor of Biomedical Science last month.

She is now in her first year of Griffith University’s Doctor of Medicine program at the Sunshine Coast Health Institute (SCHI), while also finishing a USC Science Honours degree.

“I never considered that I’d be bright enough for medicine, and I didn’t have the financial support required when I was younger to take on an additional degree,” Mrs Richmond said.

“But after a short time of working with patients as an occupational therapist, I knew I wanted to be a doctor. I just had to be patient and wait for all the stars to align.”

She said the opportunity to study medicine finally came when her family relocated to the Sunshine Coast and funding was announced for the Griffith University medical program at SCHI.

“It had been a long time between degrees so I needed to do additional university study to meet the medical program entry requirements,” she said.

“I chose the USC pathway because, of all the options available, I felt the Biomedical Science degree would offer me the best preparation for my goal.”

Mrs Richmond said her journey to medicine through the USC degree was well supported.

“In addition to my wonderful family, who gave me many high fives for getting sevens and wiped tears from my face when things were tough, I found the USC teaching staff supportive and encouraging,” she said.

“It’s not easy being a mature-aged student, juggling family and study, but I was blessed to have all of their support.”