Passionate Sea Eagles man wants fans to get together

SEAN Peckover is a man on a mission.

He wants his beloved Manly Warringah Sea Eagles players to mingle with fans on the morning of the historic NRL round five match between Gold Coast Titans and the Eagles at Marley Brown Oval on April 8 next year.

Sean Peckover with Hayden and Joel at Brookvale Oval. Contributed GLA261217SEAN

"It's a great opportunity for the club and I have been a supporter for over 20 years," Rockhampton resident Mr Peckover said.

"There's a few of us up here and I know there's a big contingent of supporters in Central Queensland and I know that in previous years we had been able to have a lot of functions and get together.

"I think it would be a great opportunity for the Eagles to spread their wings a little bit while they're here (Gladstone) and it's a great opportunity for Gladstone as well."

Mr Peckover hopes an army of Sea Eagles fans from here and abroad can congregate at Marley Brown Oval.

"I know there's a bunch of supporters up here who have met before on a regular occasion as well so I think it would be great to meet them on either on game day or the day before if they're flying in on the Saturday," Mr Peckover said.

He had messaged the club to see if all Eagles fans could be seated at one section of Marley Brown Oval for the game in order to create an atmosphere just like the team's home base Brookvale Oval.

"It would be a great fan experience and if you have ever been to Brookvale Oval, it's an absolutely fantastic atmosphere and it's nice and close and actually not too dissimilar to Browne Park in Rocky," Mr Peckover said.

He also said it is hoped the arrangement can provide a chance for youngsters to meet their idols ahead of the game.

"The first thing I was thinking of is maybe we can all sit together and the second thing is obviously that the kids love meeting their heroes and what a great opportunity to catch up with a few of the bigger names like the Daly Cherry-Evans and the Trbojevic brothers (Tom and Jake)," Mr Peckover said.

Despite CQ being in the middle of North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos' supporter-base, Mr Peckover hopes his Fan Day proposal can start a new wave of Sea Eagle resurgence.

"I'm sure if Gladstone and CQ get behind it, on social media and for everyone to share it, then I think it would be great," he said.