29°
Lifestyle

Animal lover self-funds rescue initiative

UP FOR ADOPTION: Adopt Me Please owner Sandy Brett holding one of her favourite rescues, Simba. The animal rescue initiative is run out of Sandy's Rosedale home and is funded by Sandy's Pet Enclosures, The business sees her design and craft personalised pet enclosures for people's homes.
UP FOR ADOPTION: Adopt Me Please owner Sandy Brett holding one of her favourite rescues, Simba. The animal rescue initiative is run out of Sandy's Rosedale home and is funded by Sandy's Pet Enclosures, The business sees her design and craft personalised pet enclosures for people's homes. Sarah Steger
Sarah Steger
by

GIVING the word 'selfless' a new meaning, a lone woman from Rosedale has made it her mission in life to provide for those that cannot provide for themselves.

I arrived at Sandy Brett's self-funded animal foster home expecting to find a few cats and bowls of food. But what met me at the gate instead was a team of chickens, ponies and dogs.

As if that wasn't surprise enough, I turned a corner on the far side of the rural property to find a big outdoor enclosure stocked with toys, food, beds and a dozen of cats.

Sandy said Adopt Me Please was founded after she "got sick and tired of picking up dead bodies off the road.

"So many of these animals were on death row, and now they've at least had a chance. I get such satisfaction knowing they're safe, happy and loved."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

After exchanging our hellos, Sandy showed me around her property and pointed out some of the animals she'd rescued from extreme conditions. One of the cats, Trojan, had had his limbs tied together with a rubber band, she told me. Another was once a feral that resorted to using her teeth and claws at every opportunity. The youngest of the lot was a three-week-old kitten who had been imprisoned inside a box, taped-shut on the side of the road.

But as I greeted each of the furry felines, I couldn't help but point out how docile and playful each of them was.

"I don't know what it is but animals just relax and go dopey and happy around me," she explained.

Sandy used to be a jockey and has always had a knack with animals.

"My animals always come before me. People at the supermarket laugh at me because I'll have a trolley full of pet food and then some soup for myself," she laughed.

Sandy's good friend David Taylor said it was that genuineness and sincerity that made her so successful at re-homing the animals.

Though Sandy adopts-out all her animals for $80, David said desexing, micro-

chipping and vaccinating each rescue costed her about $250.

"She rescues anything that needs a home ... She's losing money with each adoption but to her it's 'well at least they've been homed'," David said.

Sandy's Pet Enclosures, a one-woman-run business, is what funds Adopt Me Please. The large enclosures she is trying to promote across the country are all designed and constructed by her.

"When people buy one of my enclosures, they're helping me help these animals," she said.

Sandy has been rescuing and re-homing animals for many years, and after seeing the level of passion she has for rescuing animals, I can't imagine she'd stop any time soon.

"I am their 24-hour back up," she said.

To donate or adopt an animal, visit Adopt Me Please on Facebook. To learn more about pet enclosures, go to Sandy's Pet Enclosures.

Topics:  adoption adopt me please animal rescue cats dogs fostering rosedale sandy's pet enclosures

Gladstone Observer
'Bad place': ACCC lashes out at Curtis Island exports

'Bad place': ACCC lashes out at Curtis Island exports

THE nation's consumer watchdog has delivered a verbal spray to Gladstone's LNG export industry and recommended the Federal Government "pull the trigger".

New ideas flow in for Agnes Water surf club

NO MORE: The Agnes Water Surf Lifesaving Club used to be open to guests but other options are now being considered.

Debt wiped as club looks to the future.

Owen Harms to be remembered as a 'once in a lifetime person'

Owen Harms at the unveiling of the new facilities at Gary Larson Oval in 2012. A family event will be held on October 1 to remember him.

Family event about celebrating the life of Owen Harms.

Miner makes cash offer as $3.9bn WICET debt continues to bite

MOUNTING DEBT: WICET coal loader.

Rumours Glencore trying to find way out of debt liabilities.

Local Partners

RECIPE: Seasonal fruits make a super summery wine

Sweet, slightly alcholic fruit wine perfect for summer.

RECIPE: Cream of the breakfast crop

The creamiest oat and rye porridge.

Old techniques produce great breakfast

Incest siblings recognised as parents in landmark court ruling

But unknown to them they shared the same mother.

RECIPE: No risking it with this biscuit

These delicious almond biscuits are perfect for a morning tea treat.

Perfect for morning tea or a Christmas gift

Beer drinkers are getting fruity fresh for summer

ON TAP: Pumpyard chef Garth Kelly and Corinne Browne test out the new Lime Lager.

Ipswich brewery whips up Lime Lager in time for scorcher weekend

Family reunited with stolen puppy after police seized it

Ashlee Wright with her family Dexter, Amily, Tate after they were reunited with their dog Tully who was found by police in someone's home.

Family reunited with beloved pet dog stolen from their backyard

Fashion: Jump aboard the relaxed marina vibe

Look 1

Saily away with me this fashion season