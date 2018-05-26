Passionate Agnes green thumbs grow fresh produce business

GREEN THUMBS: Ted and Alla Mapson have expanded their fresh produce business, From Ted and Alla's Garden onto social media.

A SHY and embarrassed Ted Mapson felt like a "pest" when he found what would become some of his most valued customers.

Seven years ago and he and his wife Alla decided it was time to grow their business, selling fresh produce from their garden.

With the regular markets winding down, the passionate green thumbs turned to selling door to door.

Ted knocked on the doors of every retailer at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy, selling to anyone inside.

"I was really shy... that was the hardest thing I ever did in my life," he said.

"I'd walk in and introduce myself, but I felt like I was being a pest."

Driven by their passion for eating fresh food from their garden, Ted, 60 and Alla, 54 have taken the next step for From Ted and Alla's Garden, by launching on social media.

With the help of friends Rebecca and Alexei Domorev, they took to their garden to pose for what would be their profile and cover photos on Facebook.

"It's something very new to us ... It looks interesting," Ted said.

"We might get a few more customers out of it, we'll just have to grow some more produce to keep up."

The Agnes Water residents of 23 years are almost self-sufficient in vegetables and herbs during winter, when the weather is prime for growing.

Over one hectare of fruit, vegetable and herb gardens, they have 200 broccoli plants, 400 corn plants and 100 bok choy plants.

Every two weeks they add new plants to keep up with the demand of selling up to 50 bundles a week of each vegetable and herb.

Ted said it was nice to come home to their manicured garden after being covered in grease during his part-time job at the Agnes Water hardware store.

Friend and customer of three years Rebecca Domorev said her family enjoyed the tomatoes, cucumbers and broccoli the most.

"I just love that they grow it all themselves and you can just see they absolutely love their garden," she said.

"I love getting that fresh goodness for the kids too.

Mrs Domorev and her husband Alexei helped the couple set up their Facebook page this week.

"My husband and I have some experience in marketing so it was second nature to throw it together and put it up online for them," she said.

"Over time I'd assume they'll get some more orders."