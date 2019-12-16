Menu
Dr Adam Keith Rose
Water expert's passion paves way for PhD success

Jack Evans
Sam Reynolds
AND
16th Dec 2019 3:24 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM
SLOW the flow, bro. That's the credos that got Dr Adam Keith Rose through the long journey to his PHD.

His specialty is Australian rivers and for his thesis, he studied the Baffle Creek system, just south of Agnes Water.

Dr Rose said it was the last unregulated system in the southern Great Barrier Reef area.

"It really gives us an appreciation of how a natural system should work," he said.

Dr Rose said the study "fell into my lap" after studying Lake Awoonga for his honours degree.

Having grown up in Gladstone, he was exposed to the water from a young age.

"My neighbours were professional fishermen so I spent a lot of time on the water with them," he said.

The same neighbour was also a boat driver for the university.

Dr Rose said as a 15-year-old, he would go on university trips to help collect data.

"The professors from overseas would want to know where to catch fish or crabs," he said.

The professors would always tell Dr Rose he "should become a scientist".

"It's interesting being able to tell the Gladstone story as a local," he said.

"Hopefully now that I'm the expert in our water, I get to stick around and tell our story for Gladstone about how industry and the environment can work together.

"It's not easy, but it's possible."

Dr Rose has a long list of academia contributions tied in with his studies, including a study of the Fitzroy River.

According to Dr Rose, clearing and de-snagging of the Fitzroy have led to its increased flow.

He said the increased flow of the Fitzroy has altered the breeding behaviour of the barramundi and impacted fish stocks.

"Slow the flow and give back the barra his mojo," he said.

