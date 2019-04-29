Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chaos at Melbourne Airport after an outage at immigration. Picture: Michelle Williams/Twitter
Chaos at Melbourne Airport after an outage at immigration. Picture: Michelle Williams/Twitter
News

Massive passenger delays in national airport outage

by Oliver Caffrey
29th Apr 2019 8:50 AM

Huge delays have taken hold at airports nationally, with passengers facing long waits as passports are processed manually.

It is understood the ePassport outage is nationwide, with the Australian Border Force looking into the issue and working to resolve it.

Melbourne passenger Elena told 3AW it took her more than an hour to clear customs as lines were backed up while ABF staff process each passport manually.

 

Massive queues at Sydney Airport due to this morning's outage. Picture: Twitter/@davebergie
Massive queues at Sydney Airport due to this morning's outage. Picture: Twitter/@davebergie

"I've been in immigration at Tullamarine for about half an hour and I have only moved about 2m," she said.

"It seems as if all the e-machines have gone down, so they have to manually process everyone.

"About four planes have landed, I reckon there's 500 to 600 people here. It's just ridiculous."

Michelle Williams wrote on Twitter that hundreds are trying to get through immigration at Melbourne as all machines are down.

In Sydney, celebrity chef Adam Liaw feared the delays at the international terminal were going "to take hours".

But he later tweeted: "It was actually pretty quick considering. Airport staff doing a great job (despite a lot of tired and grumpy passengers). Estimated 1-2 hours but actually more like 40 minutes."

Airport workers at the Harbour City are handing out bottles of water to frustrated passengers, signalling a long wait could be in store.

And officials at Brisbane Airport say the delays are mostly affecting inbound travellers, warning passengers they may miss connecting flights.

The ABF said additional staff have been deployed to help passengers and minimise delays.

"The Australian Border Force is working with the Department of Home Affairs to resolve an IT systems outage impacting inbound and outbound passenger processing at international airports," an ABF spokesperson said.

"Passengers are encouraged to arrive at airports early to allow additional time for processing."

oliver.caffrey@news.com.au

More Stories

airport editors picks passenger delays

Top Stories

    Fair go? Concerns raised over minimum wage rise

    premium_icon Fair go? Concerns raised over minimum wage rise

    Business OPPOSITION Leader Bill Shorten spruiked a "fair go for workers" during his visit to Gladstone last week, but some question how much of a fair go the promise is.

    Former martial arts teacher claims attack was self defence

    premium_icon Former martial arts teacher claims attack was self defence

    News 'You don't simply get out of your car and bash somebody'

    BREAKING: Truck rolls in crash on Gladstone-Mount Larcom Rd

    premium_icon BREAKING: Truck rolls in crash on Gladstone-Mount Larcom Rd

    News Emergency services are currently on their way to the scene.

    • 29th Apr 2019 11:03 AM
    Man bitten by snake at Burua property

    premium_icon Man bitten by snake at Burua property

    News Paramedics were sent to the scene at 7.34pm last night