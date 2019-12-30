Passengers experience delay after flight was turned around

PASSENGERS flying from Brisbane to Gladstone this morning experienced a two-hour delay after their flight was turned around.

A Qantas spokesman said the captain of QF2332 decided to return to Brisbane due to a minor technical issue with the aircraft.

"The aircraft could have continued on to Gladstone, however we have engineers based in Brisbane so the decision was made to return there," the spokesman said.

"Engineers fixed the issue and the aircraft departed for Gladstone around 30 minutes later."

He said the aircraft landed normally in Brisbane and the engineering team fixed the issue on the ground while passengers remained on-board.

The flight was supposed to arrive at 7.40am, but after returning to Brisbane, the plane did not land in Gladstone until 9.40am.