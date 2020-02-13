Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man, who was a passenger of the car, died at the scene.
The man, who was a passenger of the car, died at the scene.
News

Passenger dies as truck rolls in horror crash

13th Feb 2020 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 33-YEAR-OLD man has died in a horror traffic crash at Wamuran, west of the Sunshine Coast, yesterday afternoon.

Police say about 4.30pm, a white Mercedes Benz truck veered off the right side of Viviani Rd, crashing into a water drain and rolling onto the passenger side before hitting a power pole.

As a result the man, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 50-year-old male driver was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone in the area with dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
fatal crash queensland police wamuran
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fear setting in: Biloela family’s court date looms

        premium_icon Fear setting in: Biloela family’s court date looms

        News Life in detention has been difficult for a Bilolea family, but the waiting and worrying is likely to amplify when their case is heard in Federal Court.

        Entries close tonight for health challenge

        premium_icon Entries close tonight for health challenge

        News ENTRIES close tonight for CQ Nutrition’s $25,000 February Health Challenge.

        • 13th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
        The first Crow St of the year is here

        premium_icon The first Crow St of the year is here

        News Crow Street Creative is planning a night of music and art for its first event of...

        $400m spend to reduce QAL's environmental impact

        premium_icon $400m spend to reduce QAL's environmental impact

        News The five-year plan focuses on reducing QAL’s environmental impact, with projects...