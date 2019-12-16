Business owner puts foot down on drunken behaviour at park

CLOSE CALL: A drunk man who almost drowned in the pool of a Biloela caravan park has now been banned.

A MAN who nearly drowned in a Biloela caravan park pool on Friday night has now been banned from the park as a result of his behaviour.

The man was taken to Biloela hospital after he was found face down in the pool at the Boomerang Caravan Park on Dunn St just after 9pm on Friday.

When he returned to the park on Sunday, he was told by the operator he was no longer welcome to stay.

Park operator Aileen Harris, 72, said the man had been drinking with friends in the caravan park before reportedly walking over to the pool to cool off.

"This is the first time something this serious has happened here," Mrs Harris said.

"Unfortunately I dozed off when the incident occurred and the police and ambulance were called so I can't file an official report."

Mrs Harris said she had now banned the man from staying at her park.

"I don't mind them having a drink if they keep to themselves on their own lots, it's when they get into this huddle that trouble starts."

Mrs Harris said that the man and his friends had visited the park before and claimed they repeatedly ignored the park rules around excessive alcohol consumption which had resulted in noise complaints throughout the caravan park.

"This is the worst behaviour there's ever been in the park," Mrs Harris said.

"I've often found bottles left on the ground near their lots and also in the pool area.

"It says in our terms and conditions that they will be banned if they consume alcohol in the pool area.

"They know the rules. They're just trying to upset me in protest."

From now on Mrs Harris said that she would be locking the pool at 7pm sharp when the park's office hours were up.

"They come up to me after these incidents and claim they've done nothing wrong," Mrs Harris said.

"The pool's been locked and I'm doing the walk-around all the time so don't worry I'm always keeping vigilant for this kind of behaviour."