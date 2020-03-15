PARVO WARNING: Rain causes spike

City Harbour Vet's Dr Phil Hayman with puppy Ruby who just had her vaccinations.

RECENT rainfall in Gladstone has resulted in a spike of dogs presenting to vets with parvovirus.

The deadly disease is ­contracted by dogs coming into contact with other ­affected dogs’ faeces and tends to spike during warmer months.

Harbour City Vets’ Dr Phil Hayman said over the past three to four weeks they had seen up to 20 dogs with the virus.

“When the weather is hot and wet the virus becomes more contagious,” Dr Hayman said.

“It flares up every spring and summer in Central Queensland, especially after rain.”

Symptoms include sudden onset of bloody diarrhoea, lethargy, unwilling­ness to eat and repeated episodes of vomiting.

Symptoms can take between seven to 10 days to show.

Treatment for the virus can cost upwards of $1000 and there is no guarantee it will work.

However an $80 yearly vaccination will prevent the dog from being infected.

“They initially need a series of three vaccines as puppies and then they need an injection every year after that,” he said.

“Being a virus there is no antibiotic that can treat the virus.”

However Dr Hayman said the large majority of Gladstone pet owners were good at keeping up to date with their vaccines.

“Most of the animals that have parvovirus we’ve never seen before,” Dr Hayman said.

“It’s in the unvaccinated population.”

His take-home message for pet owners was to get on board and make sure your dog’s vaccinations were up to date and you won’t need to worry about the fatal disease.