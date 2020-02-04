Menu
Intents Glamping owner Jerri Hartnett and Balloons and More Rebecca Evans are collaborating for an ultimate birthday party.
PARTY TIME: Mums’ start ultimate party collaboration

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
Subscriber only

TWO mothers in the region have joined forces for an ultimate party planning collaboration.

Jerri Hartnett from Intents Glamping and Rebecca Evans from Balloons and More are coming together for the first time for an event on Sunday.

Ms Hartnett started her business Intents Glamping, a luxury mobile glamping hire, at the end of 2018.

Ms Evans started her business, Balloons and More, less than a month ago, but has already generated a lot of interest from the community.

Although both women are new to the party planning industry, they see collaboration with other small businesses as a key to success.

“All I’ve been saying is support your small businesses,” Ms Evans said.

Ms Hartnett added: “It helps you get your name out there, that’s for sure.”

Ms Evans said she thought the region could benefit from more collaboration between small businesses.

The women got into contact after they were booked to cater a one-year-old’s Frozen-themed birthday party.

Ms Hartnett said they both benefited from the collaboration, because what she can’t offer, Ms Evans can.

“I tried to do balloons once, but I swore I would never do them again.”

“(Rebecca’s) business just adds something different to my business.”

Both businesses offer affordable prices for themed events.

Ms Evans offers a range of balloon displays for any themed event, while Ms Hartnett offers services for anniversaries, weddings, baby showers, parties and even proposals.

“We can do any event,” Ms Hartnett said.

“People just have to choose their location and we’ll set up a tent for them.”

