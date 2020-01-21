PARTY TIME: Gladstone mum launches fun new business

REASON TO CELEBRATE: Gladstone woman Rebecca Evans, pictured with son Macrae Hall, 11, has launched a new business, Balloons and More.

REASON TO CELEBRATE: Gladstone woman Rebecca Evans, pictured with son Macrae Hall, 11, has launched a new business, Balloons and More.

IT'S only been two weeks but a business dedicated to balloons is already creating a buzz in the region.

Gladstone mum Rebecca Evans was inspired to start up her own business, Balloons and More, after a mishap on her daughter's birthday.

Due to the wet weather on Christmas Day, Rebecca had to cancel her daughter's birthday party on Boxing Day.

"I had all this balloon stuff just sitting here but I saw one of my friend's daughter had a birthday coming up," Ms Evans said.

"I just suggested to (my friend) that I could do the balloon display for her."

Ms Evans had been looking for work in Gladstone but instead decided to use her party planning experience to launch a new business.

"I've been unsuccessful with work at the moment but the goal is to make this my main hustle," she said.

Balloons and More has already generated a lot of interest around town.

"I've had 70 likes just over the past couple of days," she said.

"I've also got an 18th birthday party booked for September."

Ms Evans wants to go "above and beyond" for her customers.

"Just seeing the kids' faces when they see balloons, they have the biggest smiles on their faces," she said.

She is hoping to eventually expand the business into party planning.

"I want to eventually do the whole works with streamers and banners," she said.

Ms Evans is available for any events and occasions and is happy to do special events.

For bookings, go to www. facebook.com/balloons-and-more-107602987443110.