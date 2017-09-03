PARTY POOPERS: Trashed grounds, burnt plants, faeces, bongs and a rave

Bongs, pipes, rubbish, human faeces, tents, bonfires and loud music took over at Springs Beach car park on Sunday night.

AN AGNES Water local has made a public complaint after Saturday's night life took over the Springs Beach carpark.

The resident contacted Gladstone police at least four times last night after finding people had turned the area into a temporary home and party ground.

According to the local woman's Facebook post in the Agnes Water Community Group page, the "massive rave" and "bonfire all night long" prompted her to call police over and over, who, she said, gave "no response."

Sergeant Kent Haley of the Gladstone Police Station confirmed police had spoken to the woman about the issue and explained they would attend the scene once their jobs that took higher priority were completed.

"We ended up going there twice and each time found no offences," he said.

"There was quiet music playing and the people there said they were going to bed soon."

But the informant's version of the night's unfolding events differed largely to the Sergeant's account.

"These people have taken a drunken joyride throughout private property and wreaked absolute havoc," her post read.

"The place is trashed ... they burnt all the saplings."

The woman advised people in a comment later on to watch their step as "there's human excrement and toilet paper everywhere."

The post in the public Facebook group gained more than 43 comments, each expressing local peoples' outrage.

"Springs Beach car park is now a toilet," one comment read.

"Bongs and pipes left outside their cars for everyone to see," another read.

Residents have contacted Gladstone Regional Council and notified them of the illegal overnight camping and mistreatment of the area.