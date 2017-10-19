PARTY POOPERS: No remote control cars in parks

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

IS THIS council Australia's biggest party poopers?

The City of Mandurah, about 45 minutes south of Perth has introduced new laws requiring people to apply for a permit to use a remote control in council reserves.

"The law aims to protect people in public places from safety hazards, noise and nuisances,” a statement on their website reads.

"It also protects parks and reserves from potential damage. The law provides a legal option for the City should these concerns be raised about the activities undertaken. These hazards and nuisances can sometimes arise given the popularity of many local reserves and also their environmental values.”

The statement says the local law provides a mechanism for the City to take action at times where a breach is occurring.

"It is unlikely that small toy motorised cars would result in a breach of this local law,” the statement reads.

"People looking to undertake these types of activities in public places can obtain a free permit from the City prior to carrying out the activity to alleviate concerns.”

"Rangers will not be actively seeking or targeting these activities and are prepared in the field to provide on the spot permits where the uses are not creating any concerns for the community which will often be the case.”