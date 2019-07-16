Party changes venue as Calliope giftware store closes

CHANGE OF VENUE: Husband and wife Helen Dean and Noel Skinner have decided to close their shop and focus on online and market sales.

HELEN Dean and Noel Skinner say they would have been able to keep their gift shop's doors open if just a few more people had walked through.

Calliope Gift, Garden and Party is expected to close its doors on Saturday, just 10 months after they opened.

Although the decision does not come lightly, the lack of foot traffic has made staying open unviable.

"It's just extremely quiet,” Ms Dean said.

"We've given it a good shot.

"You'd be surprised how many people still don't know we're here.”

"November, December was good, we made up a lot of gift baskets and we'll continue to do that for Father's day and Mother's Day,” Ms Dean said.

"The emus were a classic - they were $100 and just walked out the door.”

One thing Mr Skinner wishes he'd done differently was have a chance to do some advertising.

"It's a bit of a catch 22,” Mr Skinner said.

"You've got to do it to get the turn over but you've got to have the turn over to do the advertising.”

However it's not all over for the business. The couple will still be operating their store from online and at markets.

"We've been given the opportunity for a pop up shop in Biloela as well,” she said.

"Our suppliers are still happy to supply us without a shop front.

"We started with markets, we went OK. We will go Biloela way, Miriam Vale, Gladstone and Calliope.”

She said supporting their online store would still be supporting a local business.