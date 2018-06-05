Gladstone's coldest start to season in almost two decades

FOR the first time since the year Australia hosted the Olympics, parts of Gladstone shivered through the beginning of winter, with three days of minimum temperatures below 12 degrees.

At Bureau of Meteorology's Gladstone Radar weather station, the temperature dropped to 11.4 degrees on June 1, 10 on June 2 and 11.8 on June 3.

It's the coldest start to winter since 2000, an analysis of the Gladstone Radar weather station's historical data showed. But Gladstone didn't break any records with the cooler start to this year's winter, with the lowest recorded minimum in June set at 6.1 degrees in 1960.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist David Crock said while Gladstone's start to winter was not unusual, it was colder than the average minimum temperature for June of 13.3 degrees.

"We had a dry air mass sitting over most of Queensland for a few days and when the air is really dry and you have really clear nights the temperature does drop more than it otherwise would," he said.

"So we've seen temperatures drop to around seven to nine degrees in some of the region in the past three mornings to start winter."

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a warmer than average season in its winter outlook.

The cooler weather means those like Kara Delaney who wake before the sun rises are rugging up with jumpers and keeping warm with hot drinks.

Ms Delaney opens Savour the Flavour most mornings between 5 and 6am, when she says it's still dark and freezing.

The Gladstone resident of six years said she hates the cold and has noticed the cooler start to winter this year.