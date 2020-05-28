Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has penned a new song about challenges people are facing during stay-at-home measures brought on by coronavirus.
American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has penned a new song about challenges people are facing during stay-at-home measures brought on by coronavirus.
Music

Dolly Parton writes coronavirus-inspired song

28th May 2020 6:49 PM

US singer Dolly Parton has written a new song addressing the coronavirus crisis.

The song, "When Life Is Good Again", is about the challenges people are facing during stay-at-home measures brought on by coronavirus, according to US tabloid Entertainment Weekly.

"Life WILL be good again," Parton said, releasing a sneak peek of the song on Twitter.

The full song was uploaded on Parton's YouTube account.

The Grammy award-winning artist, famous for hits such as "Jolene" and "9 to 5", has been involved in various projects during the pandemic.

In early April, Parton pledged $US1 million ($A1.5 million) to Vanderbilt University Hospital for coronavirus vaccine research in her home state of Tennessee.

She also hosted the video series "Goodnight with Dolly", in which the singer read weekly bedtime stories for children.

Originally published as Parton writes coronavirus-inspired song

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus dolly parton editors picks health music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Publican calls for government help after knockback

        premium_icon Publican calls for government help after knockback

        News A Miriam Vale publican who has been knocked back for government grants is calling for cash injections or tax breaks so businesses can accelerate out of COVID-19.

        How to join Australia's Biggest Morning Tea

        premium_icon How to join Australia's Biggest Morning Tea

        Community AUSTRALIA’S Biggest Morning Tea may be a little different this year, but that won’t...

        Unlicensed motorcyclist 56km/h over the limit at Gladstone

        premium_icon Unlicensed motorcyclist 56km/h over the limit at Gladstone

        News A driver caught by police doing 142km/h at Lowmead is now walking and has a $1245...

        Muso finds 'perfect' way to give community entertainment

        premium_icon Muso finds 'perfect' way to give community entertainment

        News A local musician who has featured on the pub and club scene in town for a decade...