Partnership major boost for Gladstone’s hydrogen industry

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, Minister for State Development Cameron Dick, Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett and Australian Gas Infrastructure Group Adviser Vikram Singh at the Gladstone Hydrogen Forum at the convention centre.

A MAJOR step in the development of Gladstone’s and Queensland’s hydrogen industry has been taken with the announcement of a partnership between Stanwell and Japanese industrial gases company Iwatani Corporation.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk took to social media to announce the partnership of the developing industry, with the government describing the Corporation as a ‘Japanese hydrogen behemoth.’

The partnership between the government-owned generator Stanwell and Japanese energy company Iwatani Corporation would see planning progressed on a new renewable hydrogen export facility in Gladstone.

Australian Gas Networks (AGN) hydrogen plant in Gladstone (artists impression, supplied)

Stanwell Corporation is a Queensland Government owned energy company.

“It was just over two years ago when I met with key businesses and academics in Japan to talk about the potential to export Queensland’s sunshine in the form of renewable hydrogen energy,” Ms Palazsczuk said.

“Following those meetings Queensland moved ahead of the Federal Government to release a Hydrogen Industry Strategy in May last year.

“If we can position Queensland as a key exporter of this resource, Queensland will be at the forefront of the renewable energy revolution.

“To do that, we must partner with Japanese energy suppliers – and when it comes to hydrogen, they don’t come any larger than Iwatani.”

Ms Palaszczuk said the hydrogen industry, which is in the planning stage, would help drive the state’s economic recovery.

“Hydrogen is the future,” she said.

“We’re investing in this sector because we know the great potential this industry has to drive Queensland’s economic recovery in years to come.

“For the first time in history, I have appointed a Minister for Renewables and Hydrogen.

“This is testament to the importance of this industry in rebuilding our economy.”

Newly-appointed Minister for Renewables and Hydrogen Mick de Brenni said the partnership with Iwatani was evidence of Queensland’s commitment to rapidly developing its potential as a green hydrogen exporter.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk met with state member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and minister for state development, manufacturing, infrastructure and planning Cameron Dick at Northern Oil Refinery to announce the Queensland Government's new hydrogen plan.

“The Premier has given me a mandate to do everything we can to grow this industry, and put Queensland workers front and centre in this,” the Minister said.

“We’ll continue to partner with the world’s leading energy companies, including our own, to develop this exciting new industry in Queensland.”

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett shared the Premier’s post on his social media.

“More good news for the Gladstone region,” Cr Burnett said.

“The proposed facility has the potential to create thousands of jobs, deliver hundreds of millions of dollars in investment and position Queensland as a world leader in exporting renewable hydrogen.”

Flick Hanigan was the first to reply on Cr Burnett’s post, asking with things will happen with hydrogen in Gladstone.

Cr Burnett replied “It’s already happening,” he posted.

Ms Hanigan asked ‘Construction is happening already.’

Then Cr Burnett clarified the situation ‘No still planning stage, but this partnership is a significant step forward for the project’.

