The partner of missing woman Katie Cox is desperate to find her and has pleaded for her to come home as her family is worried.
The partner of missing woman Katie Cox is desperate to find her and has pleaded for her to come home as her family is worried.
‘Come home Katie’: Desperate plea for woman to return

by Thomas Chamberlin
10th Jun 2020 3:40 PM

THE partner of missing woman Katie Cox has pleaded for her to come home and says her family is worried.

Ms Cox , 45, has been missing since noon on Monday and was last seen in the Wynnum area.

Her partner Daniel Lambert said she had her wallet with her but had not accessed her bank account or taken anything else with her.

He said she might be around the Gold Coast or in northern NSW.

"The family really misses her," Mr Lambert said.

"Her niece Madeleine and nephews Johnny and Henry really miss their aunty.

"Hopefully someone can spot her and we can at least know she is safe."

Ms Cox has blue eyes, is about 165cm tall and has dark brown shoulder-length hair.

Missing Wynnum woman Katie Cox
She is believed to be travelling in a white 2014 Toyott Corolla Sport hatchback with registration 456 VLN

Contact Wynnum Police on 3308 8100 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000

Originally published as Partner's desperate plea: 'Come home Katie'

