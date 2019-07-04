END OF AN ERA?: Longstanding club announces partial closure

The Gladstone Yacht Club is operating under restricted hours while it undergoes renovations and financial restructuring.

PEOPLE wanting to visit Gladstone Yacht Club for a drink or meal will only be able to attend the iconic venue three days a week until further notice.

Club management this week placed a sign on the front entry of the club advising people of its new opening hours.

"Due to the restructure and renovations of the Club, we are now closed upstairs to the public until further notice," the sign reads.

"We appreciate your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

"We thank everyone for supporting the club."

In April, Port Curtis Sailing Club commodore Marina Hobbs told The Observer she was optimistic the Yacht Club, which was built between 1949-59, would ride out the storm of uncertainty.

"We are about to send out an expression of interest to lease out the kitchen and there has been interest," Mrs Hobbs said at the time.

"We're making a lot of cuts to save on costs."

Gladstone Yacht Club has been contacted for comment.

Downstairs bar opening hours

Friday: 4-10pm

Saturday: Closed this week due to functions

Sunday: 3-8pm.