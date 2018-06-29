Part-time Highwayman bringing Flat Out show to Bororen

FLAT OUT COUNTRY: Graeme Jensen will be performing at the Bororen Hall this Sunday afternoon

COUNTRY music entertainer Graeme Jensen says being a musician is a case of simple mathematics.

"Basically you stack $5000 worth of equipment into a $500 van then drive 500km to get $50," he said.

"Then you do it all again the next day."

Jensen has been performing for most of his life but 20 years ago he decided to turn professional.

"I was working in Gympie at an aluminium window fabrication place," he said.

"Working five days a week there and three nights a week with my music.

"I was starting to make some good money out of the music and it got to the point where I thought something has to give."

Jensen decided to become a full-time entertainer.

"An old gentleman said to me 'dress the part, play the part, look as if you want to be there'," he said.

"That was good advice."

He's been performing ever since and recently became a member of The Highwaymen tribute band.

"About 18 months ago I was asked to join the group covering Waylon Jenning's songs," Jensen said.

"People love The Highwaymen, we're selling out shows all over the place."

Jensen is touring solo with his Flat Out Country Tour, visiting venues around central and south-east Queensland.

"I cover all the country favourites," he said.

"I do songs from Slim Dusty, Lee Kernaghan, some of my own songs and a broad spectrum of country music."

If you'd like to see Jensen before he's back on the road again, he'll be appearing at the Bororen Hall on Sunday July 1 at 2pm.

Tickets are $10pp and supper is available for $5. For more information or bookings call 0427185568.