Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLAT OUT COUNTRY: Graeme Jensen will be performing at the Bororen Hall this Sunday afternoon
FLAT OUT COUNTRY: Graeme Jensen will be performing at the Bororen Hall this Sunday afternoon
News

Part-time Highwayman bringing Flat Out show to Bororen

Gregory Bray
by
29th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

COUNTRY music entertainer Graeme Jensen says being a musician is a case of simple mathematics.

"Basically you stack $5000 worth of equipment into a $500 van then drive 500km to get $50," he said.

"Then you do it all again the next day."

Jensen has been performing for most of his life but 20 years ago he decided to turn professional.

"I was working in Gympie at an aluminium window fabrication place," he said.

"Working five days a week there and three nights a week with my music.

"I was starting to make some good money out of the music and it got to the point where I thought something has to give."

Jensen decided to become a full-time entertainer.

"An old gentleman said to me 'dress the part, play the part, look as if you want to be there'," he said.

"That was good advice."

He's been performing ever since and recently became a member of The Highwaymen tribute band.

"About 18 months ago I was asked to join the group covering Waylon Jenning's songs," Jensen said.

"People love The Highwaymen, we're selling out shows all over the place."

Jensen is touring solo with his Flat Out Country Tour, visiting venues around central and south-east Queensland.

"I cover all the country favourites," he said.

"I do songs from Slim Dusty, Lee Kernaghan, some of my own songs and a broad spectrum of country music."

If you'd like to see Jensen before he's back on the road again, he'll be appearing at the Bororen Hall on Sunday July 1 at 2pm.

Tickets are $10pp and supper is available for $5. For more information or bookings call 0427185568.

Related Items

bororen hall country music graeme jensen
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Private docs worry for future after maternity closure

    Private docs worry for future after maternity closure

    Health DOCTOR Barb Panitz has delivered babies in Gladstone for 20 years but her future and that of other private obstetrics services is uncertain.

    • 29th Jun 2018 4:30 AM
    Surveillance on the cards after Lilley's Beach trees felled

    Surveillance on the cards after Lilley's Beach trees felled

    Environment Trees chopped down at beach campround.

    • 29th Jun 2018 4:30 AM
    Comp-winning photo to lure Bruce Hwy travellers to Tannum

    Comp-winning photo to lure Bruce Hwy travellers to Tannum

    Community New billboard hoped to lure highway travellers to esplanade

    • 29th Jun 2018 4:30 AM
    Mobile library service worker retires

    Mobile library service worker retires

    News Mercedes Heymer will be missed by colleagues and clients.

    • 29th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

    Local Partners