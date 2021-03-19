‘Part of our culture’: School captain sickened by sex assault crisis

The school captain of one of Brisbane's most prestigious schools has revealed he "feels sick" over the sexual assault crisis engulfing the country's most elite institutions.

Brisbane Boys' College captain Mason Black delivered a moving and powerful speech to his classmates on Thursday, urging them to "stop being boys, start being human".

"It makes me feel sick and it makes me feel embarrassed that our school is featured in the testimonies of young women who are victims of sexual assault," Mr Black said.

"I feel so ashamed that this issue is a part of our history and our culture.

"If you have ever objectified a woman based on her looks, talked about females in a misogynistic way, or taken advantage without consent, you are part of the problem."

Brisbane Boys College school captain Mason Black. Picture: Instagram

Mr Black went on to urge his classmates to "stand up to any man, no matter how big they are, if we see it happening, and we have to keep our mates accountable, no matter where it may be".

"Too many of my friends, our friends, too many of my loved ones, your loved ones, and too many women around Australia are victims of sexual assault," he said.

Brisbane Boys' College was one of a number of Queensland private boys' schools named among thousands of anonymous testimonies from young women claiming they had been raped, sexually assaulted or sexually harassed.

The testimonies have been posted on an online petition, launched by former Sydney private school girl Chanel Contos, calling for earlier and better sexual consent education in schools.

Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace has since ordered a sweeping review into the current sexual consent education in the state's schools.

Read Mason Black's full speech

Grace Tame, this year's Australian of the Year, at 15 was groomed and raped by her 58-yearold teacher

Brittany Higgins, former Liberal staffer, was allegedly raped in the Parliament House, the place that was built on the foundation of law and justice for all.

Sarah Everard, a 33-year old woman who was walking home from a friend's house in a well-lit area at night. Last week her life was taken, and her body was found.

Boys this speech today is different, and it is the hardest one I have ever had to write.

Not because it is difficult, but because it is heartbreaking.

Too many of my friends, our friends, too many of my loved ones, your loved ones, and too many women around Australia are victims of sexual assault.

The narrative needs to change.

Boys it feels like no matter where we look, this issue is not at the forefront of everyone's mind, but why not?

Why is it like this?

Boys for me it cuts too close to home.

Even my own mother, at the age of 10, against her will, was sexually abused before she learned about the birds and the bees.

Are you brave enough to ask your mum about her experiences?

What about your sisters? Friends?

You shouldn't have to ask women these questions.

I wish I grew up in an Australia where the narrative that one in three women will be physically or sexually abused at some point in their life wasn't true.

But it is.

Why is it that almost every day we hear of new cases and examples of abuse against women?

How can it be that even with all of our money and laws every day women around our country continue to be abused, raped, psychologically vilified and denied the basic human rights that most males take for granted?

If we are so smart and so enlightened on this issue as a society, why is it still happening?

I see in the news today a police commissioner is calling on a sexual consult app as a way of to now record consent.

I understand the good intention that he is proposing, but has our society degraded so far that in this day and age that we are living in, women have to have an app to say no?

What you really need is a basic acceptance and respect, and that boys is on all of us.

Boys, if a woman wants to say no, and she says no, we have to listen, understand and accept this.

This rape culture is so deeply ingrained into today's world, and it needs to be addressed.

As good as this message is coming from public speakers or staff, it's up to us. The boys.

They need to accept this injustice against women and stand up for what is right.

It makes me feel sick and it makes me feel embarrassed that our school is featured in the testimonies of young women who are victims of sexual assault.

I feel so ashamed that this issue is a part of our history and our culture.

I feel ashamed that the action of some reflects poorly on us all, but realistically it isn't just those who are mentioned in the media.

If you have ever objectified a woman based on her looks, talked about females in a misogynistic way, or taken advantage without consent, you are part of the problem.

Seemingly harmless comments can have such devastating effects.

Boys, don't allow yourself to slip into complacent denial by disregarding the seriousness of this issue

Let me tell you the numbers.

Every single week a man kills his partner or former partner.

Before the age of 16, one in five women experience some form of sexual abuse.

And 97 per cent of sexual offences are from men.

This is not solely an issue of protecting women but an issue of educating men.

Stop being boys, be human.

Every person in this room must not just be an advocate for equality, but in our every action and deed we have to be proactive in stopping the abuse.

This starts with putting an end to slurs and derogatory comments about women.

It means standing up to any man, no matter how big they are if we see it happening, and we have to keep our mates accountable, no matter where it may be.

Each and every one of us have an obligation to each other to not follow the ways of the past, and to take our future on a new path.

A path that uplifts and values women for who they are, appreciates their intelligence, strength and inner beauty, and most importantly empowers them to live a life where they can walk at night without fear, they can wear whatever they want without judgment, and they feel supported to be themselves not change to be anyone different.

I am so fortunate to have grown up in a school where I have had strong women role models that have had such a positive influence on my life.

To all my friends that are girls, thank you for being so strong.

To all the mother figures, especially in the boarding house … thank you for being there for me.

And to all women, I am so inspired by you.

To mum, I hope sharing your story helps boys understand how close this issue really is to home.

Love you always, Mason.

Originally published as 'Part of our culture': BBC captain sickened by sex assault crisis